ELLA KARIN POLLEY, 78, of Ossian, formerly of Fort Wayne, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 12, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Wayne A. Polley Jr.; along with the rest of her loving family. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 123 South Jefferson St., Ossian (IN 46777), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian (IN 46777). Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials in memory of Ella may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or First Presbyterian Church. To leave condolences for the Polley family, please visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 14, 2019