N™ELLA KRUSE, 101, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Hospice Home. She was born on Jan. 23, 1918, in Lubl‚, France. She married Henri Janssens, losing him during World War II in Belgium. She then met and married Charles Kruse, a U.S. soldier and returned to the United States with him. She taught herself how to read and write English and was a long time member of the French Club. She devoted much of her time to working as a homemaker and caring for her family. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed knitting and crafting. Her caring and compassionate side showed in many ways, as she was a Cub Scout Den Mother for many years and was also known as the mother of all strays. Keeping the family's ties strong was important to N”ella, having taken her family back to Europe many times. She adored her family and friends in the U.S. and in Europe. She is survived by her children, Liliane Kruse Mertes and Jerry (Sandy) Kruse; daughter-in-law, Edith Janssens; grandchildren, Jack Janssens Jr., Matthew Janssens, Andrew Janssens, Michael Janssens, Eric Mertes, Phillip Mertes, and Dennis Mertes; step grandchildren, Amy Carter, Michael Ash, Mark Ash, Aaron Ash, and Denise Williams; 12 great-grandchildren, eight step great- grandchildren, and nine great- great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marthe Didiot; first husband, Henri Janssens; second husband, Charles Kruse; sons, Jack Janssens Sr. and Lawrence "Larry" Kruse; grandson, Timothy Janssens; and step grandson, Kevin Mertes. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2213 Brooklyn Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home For Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). Entombment will be at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials in memory of N”ella may be made to Masses or Visiting Nurse. To leave condolences for the Kruse family, visit



