ELLEN M. JOHNSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELLEN M. JOHNSON.
Service Information
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
2403 East Wallen Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-490-4060
Obituary
Send Flowers

ELLEN M. JOHNSON, 87, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. Born in Saint Joseph, Ind. on July 11, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mable (Hashaw) Knop. Ellen was a member of Cedar Creek Church of Christ for many years, and enjoyed gardening. She is survived by her loving daughter, Sandra (William) Vogelgesang; granddaughter, Michelle (Jason) Voigt; great-grandchildren, Felix, Austin, Tyler; great-great grandson, Langston; brother, Jim (Ramona) Knop; and her sister-in-law, June Knop. Ellen was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Verl; son, Steven; and her brother, Don Knop. Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation there from 11 a.m. until the service. Ellen will be laid to rest at Highland Park Cemetery.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details