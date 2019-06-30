ELLEN M. JOHNSON, 87, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. Born in Saint Joseph, Ind. on July 11, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mable (Hashaw) Knop. Ellen was a member of Cedar Creek Church of Christ for many years, and enjoyed gardening. She is survived by her loving daughter, Sandra (William) Vogelgesang; granddaughter, Michelle (Jason) Voigt; great-grandchildren, Felix, Austin, Tyler; great-great grandson, Langston; brother, Jim (Ramona) Knop; and her sister-in-law, June Knop. Ellen was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Verl; son, Steven; and her brother, Don Knop. Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation there from 11 a.m. until the service. Ellen will be laid to rest at Highland Park Cemetery.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 30, 2019