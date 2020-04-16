LYDIA ELLEN (LEVY) PANYARD, 66, took God's out-reaching hand on Monday, April 13, 2020, after a short and devastating battle with CJD. Lydia was a 1971 graduate of Bishop Luers High School and attended Ball State University. For 12 years, she worked at St. Charles Borromeo School as a teacher's aide and also was an avid volunteer for many things in the school. She then worked at Do it Best Corporation in advertising for most of her 27-year career. Lydia is survived by her husband of 46 years, Michael (Barney) Panyard; daughter, Jennifer Crocker of Centerville, Ohio; and twin sons, Jason (Angela) Panyard of Indianapolis and Joshua (Susan) Panyard of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by sisters, Laura (Frank) Celarek of Elgin, Ill., and Lisa (Richard) Zidlick of The Villages, Fla.; brothers, Todd (Ronda) Levy of Gas City, Ind., and Tad (Lisa) Levy of Fort Wayne; and aunt, Nancy Linson of Muncie, Ind. Lydia was the proudest grandma to five grandsons who brought her so much joy even on her last day: Andrew and Jordan Crocker, Beckham and Lachlan Panyard, and Ledger Panyard. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Ann Levy; and father, Dr. Virgil L. Levy. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to www.CJDfoundation.org To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 16, 2020