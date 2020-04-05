ELLEN SUE ASH, 80, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was the loving wife and mother of three children. Born in Escanaba, Mich., she was the daughter of Milton and Nellie Strong and spent much of her childhood in Orchard Lake, Mich. She graduated from Bloomfield Hills High School in 1957 and attended Michigan State University where she met her husband Jim. They married on Feb. 17, 1962 and together they raised three children, Richard, Steven, and Terri. Ellen later earned a degree in culinary arts which she put to use feeding the people she loved both at home and in her community. After moving to Fort Smith, Ark., Ellen owned and operated Doras Pie Shop and Ellens Cakes and More. She was a member of Woodburn United Methodist Church in Woodburn, Ind. Ellen is survived by her husband, Jim Ash; son, Richard (Aly) Ash; daughter, Terri (Chris) Palladino; daughter-in-law, Tiffany Ash; and grandchildren, Lauren and Benjamin Palladino. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Nellie Strong; and son, Steven. A private family service will be planned for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the or the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2020