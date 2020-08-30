1/
ELLEN (McCARTHY) WALL
ELLEN (McCARTHY) WALL, 78, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Ellen loved summertime and sitting outside to admire the various flowers and plants growing around her home or read a book. She would wait all winter just to be able to dig her hands in the dirt and enjoy the warm weather. She embraced every moment of being "Gummy" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ellen is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Norman; her daughters, Kathleen Slane and Kimberly (Dr. Bradley) Boyd; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Wall, in 2018. "Let us remember that the idea is not to live forever, but to create something that will. Her memories will continue to touch those she knew for years to come." There will be a private celebration of life held at a later date. Covington Memorial Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
