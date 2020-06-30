ELLIS McCANN, 95, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at home. Born in Jacktown, Ky., he was a son of the late Lindsley and Ednamay (Armstrong) McCann. He was a member of Countryside Church of Christ, Grabill. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He retired in 1987 from Wolfe Truck Sales after 28 years. He enjoyed running marathons, cycling and enjoyed fixing and restoring bicycles. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jessie McCann; and brother, Wayne McCann. He was also preceded in death by four brothers and one sister. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 East, New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home. Face mask required. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne, with military honors. Preferred memorials are to the church. For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 30, 2020.