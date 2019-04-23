FELICE ELLKA WITMER, 72, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at her home. Born in San Angelo, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Herman "Tommy" Monroe and Edith Althea Starer. Felice married the love of her life, Heman "Harry" John Witmer on Oct. 17, 1970. She worked as a Medical Practice Manager for 35 years in the Chicago area. Felice was a dedicated worker and had received commendations from the state of Illinois for her work. Felice was a great cook known for her hoagie sandwiches, Italian meatballs, and matzo ball soup. Most of all, Felice was a strong family woman, who always made sure they were loved and well fed. She is survived by her husband of 48.5 years, Heman "Harry" Witmer of Fort Wayne; daughter, Rachel Witmer of Fort Wayne; son, John (Stephanie) Witmer of Schaumberg, Ill.; and the lights of her life: her grandchildren, Emma Thompson, Henry Thompson, Derek Witmer, Megan Witmer, and Tyler Witmer.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 23, 2019