ELLYNNE I. DOENECKE, 75, of Toledo, Ohio, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. Elly was born April 29, 1943, in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of James and Madlynne (Fetzer) Stinehelfer. Surviving are her sons, Timothy (Annette) Doenecke, Mark (Sue) Doenecke and Matt (Corri) Doenecke; grandchildren, Madeline, Tyler, Ben, Jonathan, William and Landon Doenecke; brother, Jeffrey (Chris Pletcher) Stinehelfer; and sister-in-law, Debbie Stinehelfer; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Doenecke; and brother, James Stinehelfer, Jr. Memorial Service will be held at a later date in May, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to or Mercy Health Foundation Marguerite d'Youville in Elly's memory. To leave a special message for Elly's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 9, 2019