ELMA MARIE (LINNEMEIER) KING, 90, formerly of Wolcottville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Colon, Mich. Born July 18, 1928, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Paul F. and Sylvia Fern (Cunningham) Linne-meier. She graduated from New Haven High School, was employed by Lincoln Life, and retired from Food Marketing. She married Richard D. King, in 1951; he preceded her in death in 1994. They moved from Fort Wayne to Avilla, and in 1971 fulfilled a life-long dream of living on a lake by moving to Dallas Lake, in Wolcottville. They enjoyed their time at the lake and hosted many family and neighborhood parties. The refrigerator was always stocked and ready for an impromptu get-together. She lived there until illness forced her to move in with her daughter. Elma was a great sports fan, and enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears and Cubs and IU basketball her whole life. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Al) Musall; a sister, Patricia (Harold) Ohler; children, Cathy, Daniel (Sharon) and David (Tamara) Ohler; step-granddaughter, Linda Cole and her children, Brittany, Katlyn, Sahara, and Maxwell; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her only grandchild, Christopher Kilpatrick; and niece, Christine Ohler. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Young Family Funeral Home, State Road 9 North, Wolcottville. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne. Memorials may be directed to Grace Hospice of Kalamazoo, the Colon United Methodist Church, or the Friends of the Colon Township Library. www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELMA MARIE (LINNEMEIER) KING.
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
(260) 854-2251
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 17, 2019