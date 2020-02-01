ELMER "HAROLD" BROWN, 77, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind. He was born on June 11, 1942 in Findlay Ohio to the proud parents Thomas Franklin Brown and Alma Mae Hale. Survivors include four children; three stepchildren; one brother-in-law; three daughters-in-law; one son-in-law; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, six step-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Brown; sister, Cathy Fortier; and wife, Bertha Brown. A celebration of life is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Amvets Post 33, 6620 Koester Dr., Fort Wayne (IN 46819). All friends and family are welcome.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 1, 2020