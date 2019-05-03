ELMER D. SCHWARTZ, 79, of Berne, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at his residence. Born June 11, 1939, in Berne, he was the son of the late David L. Schwartz and Sovilla (Wengerd) Schwartz. He married Emma (Graber) Schwartz ; she survives. Elmer was a member of the Old Order Amish. He was the founder and former owner of Schwartz Manufacturing in Berne, Ind. Funeral service is 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Ben Schwartz residence, 1787 W. 200 S., Berne. Bishop Mervin C. Hilty officiating. Viewing is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at the residence of Ben Schwartz. Burial in Winchester Cemetery of rural Monroe. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager - Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 3, 2019