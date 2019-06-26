ELMER J. EVARD, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born Jan. 28, 1924, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Charles and Catherine (Zuber) Evard. Elmer was a founding member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church. He loved to work out and had many friends at Planet Fitness. Elmer enjoyed spending time with his family. Elmer is survived by his daughters, Beth (Mike) Eldridge, Michelle (Andy) Webster and Mary (Rich) Sherwood; daughter-in-law, Karol Evard; 27 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. Along with his parents and wife, Grace, he was preceded in death by his son, Donald Evard Sr.; daughter, Delores Wyss; and siblings, Mildred Burt and Don, Jerry and Chuck Evard. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7215 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be at the Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne or the masses at church in honor of Elmer.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 26, 2019