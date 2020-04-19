ELMO E. EDDY, 79, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Broad lands, Ill., he was the son of the late Merton and Maxine Eddy. Elmo worked as a boilermaker for U.S. Steel for over 32 years. In 1960, he married the love of his life, Jean Jacobson in East Gary, Ind.; she preceded him in death on Jan. 30, 2020. Elmo is survived by his children, Brian Eddy (special friend, Vickie Wenk) of Valparaiso, Ind., and Janeece Eddy of Fort Wayne; two grandsons, Joshua Eddy of Fort Wayne and Jacob Eddy serving in U.S.M.C.; sister, Peggy Frye of Loogootee, Ind.; and brother-in-law, Nels Jacobson of Pioche, Nev. There will be a family Memorial service at later date. Memorials may be made to . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020