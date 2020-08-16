1/1
ELMO E. EDDY
ELMO E. EDDY, 79, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Broad -lands, Ill., he was the son of the late Merton and Maxine Eddy. Elmo worked as a boilermaker for U.S. Steel for over 32 years. In 1960, he married the love of his life, Jean Jacobson, in East Gary, Ind. She preceded him in death on Jan., 30, 2020. Elmo is survived by his children, Brian Eddy (special friend, Vickie Wenk) of Valparaiso, Ind. and Janeece Eddy of Fort Wayne; two grandsons, Joshua Eddy of Fort Wayne and Jacob Eddy, serving in USMC; sister, Peggy Frye of Loogootee, Ind.; and brother-in-law, Nels Jacobson of Pioche, Nev. Celebration of Life is 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Calling hours
01:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
AUG
19
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
