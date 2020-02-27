ELOISE C. FRUSHOUR, 88, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Born in Fair mount, Ind., on April 25, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John and Carrie Plasterer. She worked as a school teacher for many years. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Addis Frushour; children, Cara (Mike) Thompson, Laurel Frushour, Michael (Barb) Frushour, Sam (Krenda) Frushour, and David Frushour; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Keith (Sue) Plasterer; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Quentin (Barb) Plasterer. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road. Burial will take place in Matthews Cemetery, Matthews, Ind.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2020