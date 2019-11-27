ELOISE CAROL (HOOK) COOK, 96, slept away peacefully into Jesus's arms Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Born in Hicksville, Ohio, at her grandfather's home, she was a daughter of the late Ira and Elva (Hilbert) Hook. Starting in her teenage years, she worked at the home of the owner of Brown Funeral Home in Hicksville, Ohio. Later she worked at Wayne Knitting Mills in Fort Wayne. In November of 1941, she married the late Donald Charles Cook; he passed in 1979. She also worked at Midtown Sunoco Station, in Fort Wayne, which Don owned. She was a member of the Anthony Wayne First Church of God. She is survived by children, William D. (Bonita) Cook and Patricia A. Deventer, both of Fort Wayne and Dennis D. Cook of Cambria, Calif.; brother, Vance Hook of Harlan; four grandchildren, Brenda (Mark) Stauffer, Michael D. Cook, Brian J. Cook, and Melinda (Scott) Mathis; and three great-granddaughters, Nicole A. Stauffer, Ashley M. Stauffer and Megan S. Stauffer. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Leitha Evans, Dorothy Shanks and Wayne Hook. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the funeral home. She will be entombed at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to church or Kingston Care.

