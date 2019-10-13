ELSIE J. FOGLE, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in the most stylish apartment of her assisted living facility. She was the anchor of a big family who loved her dearly and was grateful for her strength and guidance. She will be warmly welcomed in heaven by her husband, Jack; sons, Joe and Scott; and great-grandson, Drew Klug. Her presence in this world will be mourned and her life celebrated by her daughters, Susie (Gary) Garver, Linda (George) Brinker, and Sandy (Bill) Colpean; daughter-in-law, Cindy Fogle; and enough beloved grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandkids to fill this page. They will always remember how warm she made the holidays, the way her homemade noodles tasted, and how special she made each of them feel. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd., Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Prairie Grove Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Special Olympics Indiana. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2019