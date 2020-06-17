ELSIE MARIE ANDERSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ELSIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELSIE MARIE ANDERSON, 79, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Gar Creek, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Herman and Alma Lepper. Elsie loved caring for children as she provided daycare service in her home. She was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church and previously at Zion Lutheran Church. Elsie is survived by children, Ellen (Richard) Bender of Angola, Ind., Rhoda (Lance Wise) Anderson of Columbia City, Ind., and Steven Anderson of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Karl Lepper, Donald Lepper, Marian Weaver, and Eloise Davis. She was preceded in death by her brother, Norman Lepper. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church, 4900 Fairfield Ave., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the church. Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Service
11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved