ELSIE MARIE ANDERSON, 79, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Gar Creek, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Herman and Alma Lepper. Elsie loved caring for children as she provided daycare service in her home. She was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church and previously at Zion Lutheran Church. Elsie is survived by children, Ellen (Richard) Bender of Angola, Ind., Rhoda (Lance Wise) Anderson of Columbia City, Ind., and Steven Anderson of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and siblings, Karl Lepper, Donald Lepper, Marian Weaver, and Eloise Davis. She was preceded in death by her brother, Norman Lepper. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church, 4900 Fairfield Ave., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the church. Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 17, 2020.