ELTON S. LILLY, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Born on Jan. 25, 1945 in Bluffton, Ind., he was adopted and raised by the late Samuel and Chloe (Singleton) Lilly. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal. He later went on to work for the Scotts Company as a merchandiser. He loved Elvis music and the Christmas season, music, and movies. He also greatly enjoyed fabric crafts; creating Santa, teddy bears, and rabbits. He was very happy to have had the opportunity to go on the Honor Flight in April of 2019. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his wife, Patricia; and son, Timothy. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana or Visiting Nurse. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 28, 2019