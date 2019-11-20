ELVIN A. "AL" HORMANN, 85, of Decatur, passed away at 6:40 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his residence following a brief illness. He married Shirley A. Fuhrman July 21, 1956, in New Haven, Ind. Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Shirley A. Hormann of Decatur; sons, Steven M. (Nancy) Hormann of Indianapolis, Douglas L. (Karla) Hormann of Decatur and Scott (Hollie) Hormann of Decatur; daughters, Debra K. (Tracy) Stevens of Decatur and Erin R. (Ryan) Lengerich of Colorado Springs, Colo.; brothers, Carl (Della) Hormann of Decatur and Arthur Hormann of Owensboro, Ky.; sister, Marilyn Hormann of Fort Wayne; sister-in-law, Alberta Hormann of Fort Wayne; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Alex Hormann; two brothers, Norbert and Richard Hormann; sister-in-law, Margie Hormann; Shirley's siblings, Melvin Fuhrman, William "Bill" Fuhrman, Otto "Moe" Fuhrman, and Harvey Eggers. Service is 11 a.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church, Friedheim, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 20, 2019