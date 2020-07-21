ELVIS EDWARD NETTERVILLE, 80, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Wilson, Ark., he was a son of the late Doc and Evelyn (Branch) Netterville, and spent most of his early life in St. Louis, Mo. Elvis served honorably in the U.S. Army. He married his childhood sweetheart, Barbara, on Aug. 14, 1960. They moved to Fort Wayne, Ind. in 1961 for Elvis to attend Indiana Tech to earn his Mechanical Engineering degree. Elvis held many different management positions at International Harvester until his retirement. One of his biggest passions was his youth ministry programs. He ran a basketball program through Bethlehem Lutheran School and a program at McMillen Park Apartments using tutors; the program operated for about 15 years. Most of his service over the last 25 years has been through urban and children's ministry which included working with youth, family outreach, jail and work release ministry. For the past 20 years, Elvis' focus had been in the jail ministry program at the Allen County Jail. He had been involved in living skills classes and substance abuse programs at the jail. He tried to help inmates understand their true value and purpose in life. Elvis is survived by the love of his life, Barbara (Hubbard) Netterville; children, Elvis (Kristan) Netterville Jr. of Indianapolis, Yvonne (Rodney) Carter of Bethlehem, Pa., Michael (Angie) Netterville of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Anthony and Jasmine Carter of Bethlehem, Pa.; and siblings, Vivian (Robert) House, Doc (Bernice) Netterville, LeRoy (Norma) Netterville, and Lawrence (Cheryl) Netterville; two sisters-in-law, Yvonne McDaniel and Nancy Robinson, both of St. Louis, Mo.; brothers-in-law, Craig Riggins and James Hubbard, all of St. Louis, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with calling one hour prior to the service. Pastor Tom Alhersmeyer of Holy Cross Lutheran Church officiating. Facebook livestream will begin at 11 a.m. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home. "Due to the current pandemic, please wear masks." Seating will be strictly limited to 125 guests. Burial in Concordia Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jail Ministry Program through Allen County Jail.