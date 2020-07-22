Or Copy this URL to Share

NETTERVILLE, ELVIS EDWARD: Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with calling one hour prior to the service. Pastor Tom Alhersmeyer of Holy Cross Lutheran Church officiating. Facebook livestream will begin at 11 a.m. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home. "Due to the current pandemic, please wear masks." Seating will be strictly limited to 125 guests.



