1/
ELVIS EDWARD NETTERVILLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELVIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NETTERVILLE, ELVIS EDWARD: Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with calling one hour prior to the service. Pastor Tom Alhersmeyer of Holy Cross Lutheran Church officiating. Facebook livestream will begin at 11 a.m. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home. "Due to the current pandemic, please wear masks." Seating will be strictly limited to 125 guests.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved