EMILIE ROSE (DANFIELD) BRUCE, 90, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born May 15, 1930, in Linden wold, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary (Martin) Danfield. She graduated from Haddon Heights High School. She married Francis "Buzz" Bruce and they spent 68 happy years together. Emilie was a previous member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in Richmond, Ind., where she served as a volunteer on numerous church committees. She was most recently a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Indianapolis. Emilie also served as a volunteer at Parkview Hospital while she lived in Fort Wayne. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Emilie is survived by her children, Garry (Elizabeth Hunker) Bruce of Indianapolis, Robert (Janice Foltz) Bruce of Fort Wayne, Kathy (John) Bannister of Indianapolis, Nancy (Tony) Ceccanese of Eugene, Ore., Tom (Jody) Bruce of Indianapolis, Rosemarie (Mitch Hendrix) Bruce of Rushville, and Sharon (Anthony) Regalado of Denver, Colo.; 11 grandchildren, Alison Hunker, James T. Hunker, Jonathon (Megan) Bannister, Stuart (Kattie) Bannister, Alec (Emily) Bannister, Wallace Ceccanese, Isabelle Ceccanese, Owen Bruce, Hadley Bruce, Makayla Regalado, and Nayah Regalado; and three great-grandchildren, Henry, Max and Grace Bannister. Emilie was preceded in death by the love of her life, Francis "Buzz" Bruce; and her parents, Lawrence and Mary Danfield. The family of Buzz and Emilie would like to extend their gratitude to Life's Journey Hospice for their most loving care and comfort. "Thank you to Jean Ross and Emily Falls of Kaybee.US for their consistent concern and advocacy." Mass of Christian Burial for Emilie and Francis "Buzz" Bruce is 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave., Indianapolis (IN 46220), where visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Indianapolis with military honors for Buzz.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 21, 2020.