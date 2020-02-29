EMILY E. DAVISON, 21, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Columbus, Ga. Born in Fort Wayne, she was currently a senior at Shaw High School in Columbus, Ga. Emily was a tender hearted sweet soul, who was loved by many and touched everyone she met. Emily is survived by her parents, Kristine and Christopher Palmer of Columbus, Ga. and Nicholas and Karina Davison of Indianapolis; her sister, Morganna Palmer of Columbus, Ga.; maternal grandparents, Herman and Judy Taylor of Fort Wayne; paternal grandparents, James Davison and Jaqui (Dave) Bowden, both of Fort Wayne; uncles and aunts, Shaun (Colette) Davison of Rushville, Ind., Tony (Jennifer) Davison, Kay (Brian) Haggard, Karen (Danny) Bennett, and Stephan Taylor, all of Fort Wayne. Service is 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling three hours prior beginning at noon. Memorials may be made to Easter Seals ARC of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 29, 2020