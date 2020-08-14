EMILY SOELLNER, 92, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne. Born Oct. 16, 1927 in Chicago, Ill., Emily was the daughter of the late Nicolas and Mary Kalata. Emily was a member of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Haven, Ind., and the Book Club of Saint Anne Home. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Yorke of Fort Wayne and Diane M. (James) Cation of Minocqua, Wis.; son, Jeffrey K. Soellner of Monona, Wis.; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Rita Szabo. Emily was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Soellner; sisters, Ann Raber and Martha Haberkorn; and brothers, Vincent and John Joseph Kalata. Mass of Christian Burial 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Elkhorn, Wis. Memorial contributions may be made to Masses or the St. John Paul II Medical Institute, 2500 Crosspark Road, Suite W230, Coralville, IA. 52241. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com