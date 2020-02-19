EMMA EUNICE EMERY FOSTER (1922 - 2020)
EMMA EUNICE EMERY FOSTER, 98, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Born Jan. 16, 1922, in Whitley County, Ind., she was a daughter of the late John Lee and Dorothea Emery. Emma worked as a private secretary in the Special Transformer Department at G.E. for 30 years, retiring in 1985. She was a loyal Chicago Cubs fan. Emma is survived by her daughter, Deborah (John) Scherschel; and grandson and constant caregiver, Brian Scherschel. Also preceding her in passing was her sister, Lucille (Hollis) Glick; and brother, Tom (Helen) Emery. Emma's wishes were to be cremated. A private service will be held at a later date at Lindenwood Cemetery. A special thanks to friend and home health aide, Amy Detwiler. Memorial contributions can be made to the Trinity English Lutheran Church or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. To leave online condolences, visit www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
