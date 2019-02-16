EMMA L. HOGUE, 78, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages. Surviving are her daughter, Vickie A. Hogue (Joseph West)); son, Jerome (Mylien) Hogue; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Service is noon Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Ellis Funeral Home, with visitation starting at 11 a.m. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2019