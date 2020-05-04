Or Copy this URL to Share

EMMA L. PRUITT, died Friday, April 17, 2020. Born in Perry County, Ala., Emma was a daughter of the late Rev. Israel Page Sr. and Margaret (Warren) Page. Emma moved to Fort Wayne, Ind. in 1969 and joined Jerusalem Baptist Church. She later went on to join Pilgrim Baptist Church. She worked Fort Wayne State Hospital and Developmental Center for over 20 years and eventually retired. Emma was a giver and was known for her generous nature. She leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Gradlin (Speedy) Pruitt and Robert Edward Pruitt; and a granddaughter, Nikia Monique Ferrell; and great-grandson, Jalen Ferrell. Emma was blessed with a large, loving and devoted family of 12 sisters and brothers, Dave Page (deceased), Langhorn (Cap) Page (deceased), Ossie Mae Askew of Bessemer Ala., Howard Page (deceased), Robert Lee Page (deceased) and wife Sarah of Buffalo, N.Y., Margaret Page (deceased), Willie James Page and wife Thelma of Fort Wayne, Ind., Israel Page Jr. of Fort Wayne, Ind., Julia Tubbs and husband John of Fort Wayne, Ind., Cora Sanders and husband James of Fort Wayne, Ind., Clarence Page and wife Catherine of Fort Wayne, Ind., Calvin Page of Fort Wayne, Ind. Emma also leaves a host of loving nieces and nephews who she loved and cherished dearly. Service is noon Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Ellis Funeral Home, 1021 E. Lewis St. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook visit www.ellisfh.com

