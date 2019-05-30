EMMA LEA STRADER, was welcomed into heaven on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother and devoted her life to caring for others. Born in Bloomville, Ohio, on Dec. 15, 1932, during the depression, she and three sisters grew up in the Fort Wayne children's home. She was a graduate of North Side High School. She is survived by two daughters, Cyndy Mix and Terri Strader; son, Doug Strader; four grandchildren, Zach Walton, Alisha Key, Deven Strader, and Ethan Strader; and four great- granddaughters. She was preceded in death by Dwight Strader, Zach Walton; and sisters, Barbara Jean and Mary Alice.
