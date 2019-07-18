Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EMMA LOU MERKLER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EMMA LOU MERKLER, 5 month old infant daughter of Sara Merkler, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Emma was born Jan. 30, 2019, in Fort Wayne. "Emma was a fighter and very feisty." She spent her entire life in the NICU and endured surgery after surgery and fought through. Her middle name Lou means "Warrior" and she portrayed that meaning to the fullest. Emma was a great hand holder and loved when her mother sang her favorite song "A Thousand Years," to her. "She was loved by many and will be missed." Surviving are her mother, Sara Merkler; grandfather, David Merkler; uncles, John (Alycia) Merkler, and Joseph (Melissa) Merkler; many cousins, Noah, Tyler, Ayden, Ella, Kerrington, Elijah, Ryan, and Grace. She was preceded in death by her twin brothers, Jacob David Merkler and Lucas Paul Merkler; grandmother, Lou Ann Merkler; and cousin, Gabriel Merkler. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, (IN 46802), with calling two hours prior. Pastor Dan Schaffer officiating. Memorial donations may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit



