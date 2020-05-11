EMMALINE P. RUCH, 94, of Fort Wayne, went to be with the Lord and her late husband of 45 years, Benjamin, on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born on Feb. 10, 1926 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Martin and Selma (Helbig) Fahlsing. She worked at home raising and caring for her family. She was a member at Elmhurst Church of the Nazarene. In her free time she enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family, and being outdoors, especially mowing the grass. Surviving family include her children, Margaret, Donald (Sally), Richard, William (Sue), Roger (Jody) and Jerry (Candy) Ruch, Barbara (Al) McCloskey, Phyllis (Steve) Prezbindowski, and Patsy (David) Ray; 26 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Joann Fahlsing; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in passing by her grandchildren, Michael and Tracey Ruch; daughter-in-law, Patricia Ruch; son-in-law, Jim Bunsold; and siblings, Maxine Hegerfeld and Fred, Martin, Paul, and Art Fahlsing. A private family service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, Fort Wayne. The family invites you to join them for a Facebook Live service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, on the funeral home's Facebook page. Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Elmhurst Church of the Nazarene, Visiting Nurse, or American Cancer Society. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 11, 2020.