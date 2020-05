Or Copy this URL to Share

RUCH, EMMALINE P.: A private family service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, Fort Wayne. "The family invites you to join them" for a Facebook Live service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, on the funeral home's Facebook page.



