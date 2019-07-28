EMMETT LINDY WALTZ JR., 66, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in New Haven, Ind., he was a son of the late Emmett Lindy and Mary D.R. (Gerber) Waltz. He worked for Power Plant Services for many years. Emmett loved riding his motorcycle and being around people. He was known as the "Speedway Santa" and he will be greatly missed. Surviving are his children, Sarah Waltz, Emmett Linday Waltz III, Jordan Green; nine grandchildren; and siblings, Debbie Huffman and Mark (Maggie) Waltz. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at C.M. Sloan and Sons Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the funeral service. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook visit www.sloanandsonsfunerahome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 28, 2019