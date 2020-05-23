EMMETT STINE 77 of Sunnymede died Monday May 18 2020 at h (Sands) DONALD Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EMMETT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DONALD EMMETT STINE JR., 77, of Sunnymede, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born Feb. 2, 1943, in Muncie, Ind., he was a son of the late Donald and Laurel Stine. Don worked his lifetime on the railroad, retiring in 2004. Don was very active in his community and always kept busy with various projects. He was a history buff who loved watching Purdue beat IU, trains, computers, and photography just to name a few. Don was married to Linda (Sands), she passed in 2009, and they have four children, Todd, Eric (Danielle), Kirsten (Jay) Springer, and Jason (Dawn). Don enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Megan (Jacob), Abigail, Alex, Joshua, Hannah, Taylor, Rebekah, Lilly, and Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Harper and Emmett. Don was blessed with his second wife, Patricia, whom he married on June 29, 2013. He loved to spend time with her children as well: Anna (Frank) Best, Steven (Amy), Jimmy (Nyla), David (Marilyn) Saxton, and Deborah Gavette; as well as Pat's 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Don and Pat both lived life to the fullest and were able to take a dream sailboat vacation to Maine prior to his passing. Also surviving are his siblings, Dean (Sheri), Dirk (Melissa), Joellen "Jody" (Dan) Kaough, Jill (Ron) Lichtsinn, Jan (Garry) Roemke, and Joy (Rick) Carter; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Don's life is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Colony Heights Church of Christ, 4724 Tillman Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46816). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or Colony Heights Church of Christ.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved