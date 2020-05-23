DONALD EMMETT STINE JR., 77, of Sunnymede, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born Feb. 2, 1943, in Muncie, Ind., he was a son of the late Donald and Laurel Stine. Don worked his lifetime on the railroad, retiring in 2004. Don was very active in his community and always kept busy with various projects. He was a history buff who loved watching Purdue beat IU, trains, computers, and photography just to name a few. Don was married to Linda (Sands), she passed in 2009, and they have four children, Todd, Eric (Danielle), Kirsten (Jay) Springer, and Jason (Dawn). Don enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Megan (Jacob), Abigail, Alex, Joshua, Hannah, Taylor, Rebekah, Lilly, and Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Harper and Emmett. Don was blessed with his second wife, Patricia, whom he married on June 29, 2013. He loved to spend time with her children as well: Anna (Frank) Best, Steven (Amy), Jimmy (Nyla), David (Marilyn) Saxton, and Deborah Gavette; as well as Pat's 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Don and Pat both lived life to the fullest and were able to take a dream sailboat vacation to Maine prior to his passing. Also surviving are his siblings, Dean (Sheri), Dirk (Melissa), Joellen "Jody" (Dan) Kaough, Jill (Ron) Lichtsinn, Jan (Garry) Roemke, and Joy (Rick) Carter; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Don's life is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Colony Heights Church of Christ, 4724 Tillman Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46816). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or Colony Heights Church of Christ.