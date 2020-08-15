EMORY W. BRYAN JR. DDS, 77, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at home. Born Nov. 17, 1942, in New York, N.Y., he was the son of the late Emory and Ida Bryan Sr. He was a Dentist for 45 years before retiring in 2011. His memberships included Isaac Knapp District Dental Society, Leo Lodge#224 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Fort Wayne, Mizpah Shrine, York Rite, Demolay, 33 Degree recipient, 50 year Past Master and Saint Hillary's Conclave the Red Cross of Constantine. He was also a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. Emory's #1 priority was his wife and family. He enjoyed and was passionate about growing tomatoes, tending to the flowers and boating. Emory is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Martha Clare Bryan of Fort Wayne; daughters, Rebecca (Edward) Tippmann of Fort Wayne, Robertta (Sean) Graney of Stafford, N.Y., and Renee (Michael) Frederick of Auburn, Ind.; siblings, Roger (Mary Anne) Bryan of Clinton, Wash., Franklin (Sharon) Bryan of Fort Wayne and Brenda Brown of Haverhill, N.H.; and grandchildren, Bryan (Brenna) Tippmann of Fort Wayne, Alixandria (Nicholas) Alatza of Colorado Springs, Colo., Anthony Frederick, Gregory Tippmann, David Tippmann, Rose Tippmann, and Kelly Frederick, all of Fort Wayne, Lauren Graney and Margaret Graney, both of Stafford, N.Y. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Terrill Brown. Visitation is from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with a Masonic Lodge service at 6 p.m. Private entombment in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children
