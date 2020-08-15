1/1
EMORY W. BRYAN DDS Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EMORY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EMORY W. BRYAN JR. DDS, 77, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at home. Born Nov. 17, 1942, in New York, N.Y., he was the son of the late Emory and Ida Bryan Sr. He was a Dentist for 45 years before retiring in 2011. His memberships included Isaac Knapp District Dental Society, Leo Lodge#224 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Fort Wayne, Mizpah Shrine, York Rite, Demolay, 33 Degree recipient, 50 year Past Master and Saint Hillary's Conclave the Red Cross of Constantine. He was also a member of Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. Emory's #1 priority was his wife and family. He enjoyed and was passionate about growing tomatoes, tending to the flowers and boating. Emory is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Martha Clare Bryan of Fort Wayne; daughters, Rebecca (Edward) Tippmann of Fort Wayne, Robertta (Sean) Graney of Stafford, N.Y., and Renee (Michael) Frederick of Auburn, Ind.; siblings, Roger (Mary Anne) Bryan of Clinton, Wash., Franklin (Sharon) Bryan of Fort Wayne and Brenda Brown of Haverhill, N.H.; and grandchildren, Bryan (Brenna) Tippmann of Fort Wayne, Alixandria (Nicholas) Alatza of Colorado Springs, Colo., Anthony Frederick, Gregory Tippmann, David Tippmann, Rose Tippmann, and Kelly Frederick, all of Fort Wayne, Lauren Graney and Margaret Graney, both of Stafford, N.Y. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Terrill Brown. Visitation is from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with a Masonic Lodge service at 6 p.m. Private entombment in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved