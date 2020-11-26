1/1
ENRIQUE QUEZADA OLIVAS Sr.
1939 - 2020
ENRIQUE QUEZADA OLIVAS SR., 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Enrique was born on June 30, 1939 in Col. Chuhui chupa, Chih, Mexico. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Enrique retired after 36 years with G. A. Wintzer and Son. He loved his daily walk, music and dancing. Enrique is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Maria; children, Noe Olivas, Blanca Olivas, Marivel (Alejandro) Olivas Guzman, Enrique Olivas Jr., Lila Olivas, Armando (Heather) Olivas, and Leticia O. (Candido G.) Terrazas; 20 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; siblings, Antonia, Cayetana and Francisco. Enrique was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Aurora Olivas; granddaughter, Nadica Lila Alexia Sotamba; and four brothers. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2120 S. Harrison St., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Mask required. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
NOV
30
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church FW
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church FW
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
