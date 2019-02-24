EPPIE WICKE, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. She was surrounded by her three children, Constance McBirney of Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Ian Wicke of Coralville, Iowa, and Patricia Nelson of Fort Wayne; and other loving family and friends. There will be a private memorial service in Fort Wayne. Her ashes will be taken to the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
|
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 24, 2019