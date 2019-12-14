Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERIC KARL FRICKE II. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ERIC KARL FRICKE II, 80, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Erick Karl and Anne (Winkle man) Fricke. He married Rosemary Fricke on Jan. 17, 1961; she preceded him in death on Oct. 30, 2005. Eric worked as a butcher for 40 plus years, retiring in 2002. He was a member of both Sol D. Bayless Lodge 359 and Springfield Gardens Lodge, Sons of Union Veterans, Optimist Club, Audiences Unlimited, The Company Singers, and the German Club of Fort Wayne. He was a selfless volunteer at the V.A. hospital transporting veterans to their appointments and church services for 25 plus years. Eric was a very talented musician and had a great sense of humor. Surviving are his children, Deborah (Ken) Riley, Robert Fricke, Donna (Jeff) Yngstrom, Dana (Thomas) Flaherty, and Eric Karl Fricke III; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Margaret (Frank) Helleis. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Audiences Unlimited or the Gettysburg Foundation.



