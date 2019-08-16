DR. ERIC SCHAAB, 86, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Heritage Park, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 9, 1933 in Auburn, Ind., he was the son of the late William and Marion (Croxton) Schaab. Eric graduated from Auburn High School, then attended Indiana University for undergraduate work and medical school, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa. After completing his pediatric residency in Denver, Colo., Eric joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in London where he was Chief of Pediatrics at the 7520th United States Air Force Hospital. Returning to Fort Wayne after discharge, Eric practiced for 31 years, caring for children from all areas of the city. When he retired in 1998, Eric continued his service to others by teaching children the Bible through Bible Study Fellowship. Eric described the best day of his life as the day he married his wife, Bette, his high school sweetheart. Known for his great sense of humor and kind heart, Eric cherished his family and friends. He advised all to take time to help others, a motto he lived by every day. Eric is survived by his spouse of 61 years, Bette (Roth) Schaab; sons, Kenneth (Stacey) and Adam,; daughters, Jennie (James) Maiden, Heidi Schaab, Lisa Edington and Rebecca (Dave) Relue; grandchildren, Benjamin (Elizabeth) Schaab, Ryan (Bahga) Edington, Matthew (Maryori) Edington, Kylie Schaab, Caleb Relue, Turner Schaab, Ian Schaab, Jack Relue, Phoebe Relue, Leighton and Ayden Stanton; great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Ashtine, Ella, and Dominic; as well as his beloved pets. Eric was also preceded in death by his brother, William Schaab; and sister, Barbara Crowl. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to Fort Wayne's chapter of the or SPCA of Allen County. A private family service is planned at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, Ind. "To those fortunate to have been his friend - We try to be thankful for the time we had, but it's so damn hard."
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 16, 2019