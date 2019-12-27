ERIC STEVEN BIESIADA

Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Obituary
ERIC STEVEN BIESIADA, 42, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019. Born Nov. 11, 1977, he was a son of Glenna Buuck and Steven Biesiada. He loved to research all kinds of topics, including ancestry. He played the drums for a band called Shroud. He is survived by his parents; son, Camron Robb; siblings, Vanessa, Amy, Phillip, Christyn, and Liz; and step-siblings, Wendy and Dereck. Funeral service is 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 27, 2019
