ERIC STEVEN BIESIADA (1977 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So very sorry for your loss..I remember him as a very..."
    - Michelle Parrish-Cox
Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society
1415 West Coliseum Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
1415 W. Coliseum Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
1415 W. Coliseum Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

ERIC STEVEN BIESIADA, 42, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019. Born Nov. 11, 1977, he was a son of Glenna Buuck and Steven Biesiada. He loved to research all kinds of topics, including ancestry. He played the drums for a band called Shroud. He is survived by his parents; son, Camron Robb; siblings, Vanessa, Amy, Phillip, Christyn, and Liz; and step-siblings, Wendy and Dereck. Funeral service is 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.