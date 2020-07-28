ERICKA L.G. MARKLEY, 49, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born in Guam on Feb. 4, 1971, she was a daughter of Justo Leon-Guerrero and the late Sally Jean Wessel Leon-Guerrero, who preceded her in death in 2005. Ericka attended Purdue University, graduating in 2000 with an Associate's of Science. She also graduated from Purdue University in 2007 with a Bachelor's of Science. In 2019 she graduated from IVY Tech with a degree in Massage Therapy. Ericka owned her own photography business for the past eight years which was a passion of hers. In her spare time she enjoyed plants and gardening. She had a big heart and enjoyed helping others. Traveling with her husband Steven was also something they enjoyed doing together including snorkeling and camping. Surviving are her husband of 23 years, Steven Markley; son, Harlan Julian; stepson, Justin Markley; grandchildren, Hailyn and Adeline; step-grandchildren, Mason and Maddox; father, Justo Torre Leon-Guerrero; brother, Scott (Cathy) Leon-Guerrero; sisters, Jillette (Jean Lescure) Torre Leon-Guerrero, Sally Sue (Donna DiVincenzo) Leon-Guerrero; brother, Vincent (Beth) Wessel Leon-Guerrero; nieces and nephews, Tatiana, Christopher, Clark, Torre, and Gabriel. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Visitation will be two hours prior. The service can be viewed via Facebook Livestream at www.facebook.com/DOMcCombPineValley
. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charis House of Fort Wayne.