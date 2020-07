MARKLEY, ERICKA L.G.: Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Visitation will be two hours prior. The service can be viewed via Facebook Livestream at www.facebook.com/DOMcCombPineValley