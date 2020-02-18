ERIN M. WAGNER, 36, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she is the daughter of Todd and Angie Seiman of Fort Wayne. Erin worked as a registered nurse in the Lutheran Health Network for 18 years. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She is also survived by her children, Allison Wagner, Samantha Wagner, and Andrew Wagner; brother, Matthew Seiman; grandmother, Barbara Gernhardt of Fort Wayne; and fianc‚, Matthew Larsen of Fort Wayne. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 18, 2020