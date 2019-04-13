ERMA DOROTHY KUSZMAUL, 97, Fort Wayne, formerly of Logansport, passed away at 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in St. Joseph's Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 15, 1921, in Logansport, a daughter of John and Elena Casalini Rossi. On April 26, 1942, she married Kenneth E. Kuszmaul, who preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 2004. Surviving are her daughter, Theresa (Larry) Franck of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Lana (Scott) Long, Leslie (Scott) Druhot, and Lisa (Michael) Mann; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Phyllis Kuszmaul; three sisters, Jenny Wellman, Norina Ott, and Mary Lynch; two brothers, Joe Rossi and Corinto Rossi. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church, Logansport, with visitation from 10 to 10:50 a.m. in the Parish Hall. Interment will be in the Mount Calvary section of Mount Hope Cemetery, Logansport. Memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Catholic Church, 112 East Market Street, Logansport, (IN 46947), either as a donation to the Church or as Mass intentions or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org). Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.kroegerfuneralhome.com
