ERMA MELINA McLAIN, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Heritage Park. Born in Huntington on Jan. 6, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Wilton and Edna (Back) Sands. Erma married the love of her life on June 25, 1949, the late, Milton Ray McLain, they shared 62 years. She was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by daughters, Janet McLain and Donna Wies, both Fort Wayne; son, Richard (Anita) McLain of Kiowa, Colo.; granddaughters, Linda, Kristy, Tara, and Miranda; two great- grandchildren, Kiley and Chance; and a sister, Carolyn Neely. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the . www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 30, 2020