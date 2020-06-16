ERNEST E. WICKEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ERNEST's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ERNEST E. WICKEY, 46, of Monroe, Ind., passed away early on the morning of Monday, June 15, 2020, after being a patient at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne for a week, following an unknown cause. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. In addition to his wife of 25 years, Josephine S. Wickey; he is survived by their six boys, Marvin, Mervin, Matthew (special friend Lisa), Marlin, Ernest Jr., and David, all at home; mother, Effie May Wickey; eight brothers; four sisters; and in-laws, Samuel and Emma Christner. Ernest was preceded in death by his father, Reuben R. Wickey on Dec. 31, 2013. Funeral service is 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the residence of Ernest Wickey, 2575 S. 500 E., Monroe, Ind., with Bishop Jake T. Schwartz officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Ernest Wickey residence. Burial will follow at East Salem Cemetery. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Ind.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
the residence of Ernest Wickey
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Visitation
09:00 - 08:00 PM
the residence of Ernest Wickey
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Funeral service
08:30 AM
the residence of Ernest Wickey
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel
365 West Main Street
Berne, IN 46711
(260) 849-5060
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved