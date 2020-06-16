ERNEST E. WICKEY, 46, of Monroe, Ind., passed away early on the morning of Monday, June 15, 2020, after being a patient at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne for a week, following an unknown cause. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. In addition to his wife of 25 years, Josephine S. Wickey; he is survived by their six boys, Marvin, Mervin, Matthew (special friend Lisa), Marlin, Ernest Jr., and David, all at home; mother, Effie May Wickey; eight brothers; four sisters; and in-laws, Samuel and Emma Christner. Ernest was preceded in death by his father, Reuben R. Wickey on Dec. 31, 2013. Funeral service is 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the residence of Ernest Wickey, 2575 S. 500 E., Monroe, Ind., with Bishop Jake T. Schwartz officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Ernest Wickey residence. Burial will follow at East Salem Cemetery. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Ind.



