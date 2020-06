Or Copy this URL to Share

WICKEY, ERNEST E.: Funeral service is 8:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the residence of Ernest Wickey, 2575 S. 500 E., Monroe, Ind. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, June 17, 2020, at the Ernest Wickey residence. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Homes, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Ind.



