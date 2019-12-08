ERNEST F. CLOSE, 89, of Fort Wayne passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 20 19, at Lutheran Hospital. Born July 9, 1930, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Ernest and Edith Close. He retired as an electronic engineer with Magnavox after 33 years of service. Fred was a member and elder of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness Southeast Congregation. Surviving are his wife, Gloria; and daughters, Brenda Painter and Cynthia Dixon. He was preceded in death by his sister, Madalin Close. Memorial service is noon Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6000 Abbott St. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Kingdom Hall.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 8, 2019